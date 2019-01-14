90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Hospitalized Due to Kidney Failure: 'I Will Not Let This Beat Me'

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being found unresponsive in her home.

Marston, 32, opened up about the health scare on Instagram, revealing that she is in kidney failure due to complications from lupus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she wrote. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it.”

Martson posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed and hooked up to various medical machines.

“I was found unresponsive this morning at my home,” she continued. “The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

And while Martson acknowledged that the road ahead would be “tough,” she is doing her best to stay positive.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson Spends Christmas in Hospital After Rumored Split from Jay Smith

“I will not let this beat me. I know I’m strong enough to battle through this, not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped,” she wrote. “Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us.”

She also asked fans to refrain from posting negative comments on her social media.

“Please keep negative comments off this post. I’m already scared and I don’t need to be kicked while I’m already down,” she concluded.

Ashley Martson Ashley Martson/Instagram

Marston, who appeared on season 6 of the hit TLC show alongside husband Jay Smith, was hospitalized over Christmas with complications from lupus. The autoimmune disease causes inflammation, pain and damage to the body.

Later Sunday evening, someone shared an update on her condition