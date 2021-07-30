90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Shows Off Her New Look After Surgery and 90-Lb. Weight Loss

In March, Deem revealed that she had lost 90 lbs. after undergoing liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020

Angela Deem is feeling herself!

On Wednesday, the 90 Day Fiancé star, 55, snapped a glamorous selfie from her night out in Las Vegas to celebrate fellow reality star Nick Hogan's 31st birthday.

The photo, which was shared to her Instagram, showed Deem clad in a white jumpsuit with her blonde hair slicked back to a high ponytail. She accessorized her look with gold chains and pink hoop earrings.

"Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for my Nick Hogan birthday dinner," she captioned the shot.

Deem also posted a picture with Hogan's girlfriend Tana Lea, calling the couple "my babies" in the caption.

Deem first broke out into the TLC franchise when she appeared in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with then-fiancé Michael Ilesanmi. The couple married in January 2020 and their nuptials was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

In March, Deem revealed that she had lost 90 lbs. after undergoing liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure and a breast reduction in August 2020.

"I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight," Deem told Us Weekly. "I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 lbs. And it just hit me all at once."

Angela Deem Credit: Angela Deem/instagram

"I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries. I was out of breath," she recalled.

Though Deem attributed some of her health struggles to smoking, the TV personality said she "really thought that [she] would die" if she didn't lose the weight.