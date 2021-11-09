Julian Valentine is trying to move to Houston "to get better" and improve his health with weight loss surgery, but between a broken trailer and incoming tornadoes it’s feeling impossible

830-Lb. Man Stranded on the Highway During Tornado Warning in Latest Episode of My 600-Lb. Life

Julian Valentine is ready to move to Houston, undergo weight loss surgery and make a change in his health, but the problems keep piling up.

As the 33-year-old and his wife Irma, along with her brother Alejandro, make the drive from Arizona to Texas to be closer to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and his bariatric surgery practice, the axel on their trailer carrying all of their possessions breaks, leaving them on the side of the highway.

Julian and Irma are forced to decide which items they can fit in the car and which ones they'll have to abandon.

"Just one more bad thing to pile on me now, when I'm trying to do right, and do all that I can to get better," Julian says in this exclusive clip from this week's episode of My 600-Lb. Life. "So this is just upsetting, but we'll do what we have to do, because that's our only option."

They start going through items, like a punching bag and a piece of art, but at 830 lbs. Julian is mostly confined to sitting in their minivan. And three hours later, as they're still on the side of the highway, they realize that their problems are about to intensify.

"Some bad weather's rolling in, and there's a tornado warning for this area," Julian says. "So as soon as we can, we've got to get back on the road before that happens. And hopefully it'll pass us by."

As the dark clouds gather, Julian and Irma start arguing about what they should keep. Julian wants to hold on to their deep freezer, which has food in it, while Irma says they need to prioritize their boxes.

"My stress level is just high right now, and I'll be honest — if I had food I'd probably be eating right now. But I don't, so my focus is on just figuring all this out," Julian says.

They know, though, that they're running out of time.

"It's like a lose-lose situation, because there's so much we need that we can't just leave," he says. "We gotta get on the road soon, because when the night time comes, we're not going to have the light to do this."