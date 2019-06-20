Greenpeace Recommends These 8 Ways to Start Saving Our Oceans Now

“It’s so simple, it’s hard to believe that this might be the single biggest contribution to reducing your plastic use you could make,” McCallum says. “Think about it—in the United States around fifty billion plastic water bottles are used in a year—that’s every single US citizen using a plastic water bottle every other day. When you break it down like that it’s easy to see how just carrying a reusable water bottle around with you can start to make a real difference.”

"Chilly’s water bottles really take the prize for having designs to suit every taste. If you want to go one step further, how about a home soda maker so you don’t even have to buy soda in plastic bottles.”

While reusable containers are best, boxed water like Flow is a good alternative to plastic in a pinch.