The first episode features two best friends, one weighing 496 lbs. who says, "I fear for my life daily, because of my weight"

7 People Weighing 400 to 800 Lbs. Will Try to Lose Weight on New Show

Seven people are hoping to change their lives — and change their health for the better — by losing weight on a new Discovery+ show.

On Too Large, premiering June 2, bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter will guide people weighing between 400 and 800 lbs. through the difficult process of losing weight in order to qualify for bariatric surgery.

Each of the seven people has their own reasons for losing weight — one man is hoping that it will repair his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, while a mom dreams of playing with her son.

"I want to get the weight off of me so I can play with him," she says in this exclusive clip, as she watches him jump at a trampoline park over FaceTime while she stays home.

The first episode will focus on two best friends, Meghan and Vanessa, who decide to go on their weight loss journeys together.

"I fear for my life daily, because of my weight," says Meghan, who, at 496 lbs., needs an oxygen tank to breathe. "My next step is to have bariatric surgery. I'm going to try to convince my best friend to have it too."

Procter tells Meghan that she's "one twisted ankle away from becoming immobile the rest of your life."

"I want to know what it's like to be married and be able to walk down the aisle," she replies, tearfully.

Vanessa, though, is harder to convince, and at 440 lbs. is struggling to keep up with Procter's weight loss goals.

"I've been working my a-- off for 10 f---ing weeks, for what?" she cries to Meghan. "What am I even doing it for?"