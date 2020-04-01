6-Week-Old Baby from Connecticut Dies, Believed to Be World's Youngest Coronavirus Victim: Governor

Image zoom Jessica Hill/AP/Shutterstock

A six-week-old baby in Connecticut has died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont shared the news on Twitter Wednesday, confirming that the infant’s death is the first pediatric fatality in the state. Lamont also said that the baby is one of the youngest to die “anywhere” from COVID-19 complications.

“It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived,” Lamont said on Twitter.

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” the governor continued. “This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19.”

Lamont added that the baby’s death only underscores the importance of staying at home and following social distancing rules.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy,” he said in another tweet. “This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Wednesday, “our heart breaks for that family,” according to NBC Connecticut.

“We have also seen that this disease can be tragically unpredictable and fatal to people of any age,” Bronin added, according to the outlet.

Connecticut is one of several states across the U.S. under a stay-at-home order, requiring many businesses to remain closed until April 30, and schools to remain closed until April 20.

As of Wednesday, Connecticut has at least 3,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 85 deaths, according to data from The New York Times.

Nationwide, there are at least 206,233 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus, with 4,576 deaths related to the illness.

