6 Children Dead, 12 Sick After Outbreak of Adenovirus at New Jersey Rehab Center

Six children have died, and another 12 are sick after a “severe outbreak” of the adenovirus occurred at a long-term medical care center in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that the life-threatening virus had affected 18 children at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell.

The kids already had compromised immune systems, and were living at Wanaque for extended treatment. Some of the pediatric residents use ventilators and have trachea tubes for additional breathing help.

The New Jersey DOH has stopped the center from accepting any new patients as they investigate the outbreak. During an inspection on Sunday, they were unable to identify the source of the adenovirus, and noted just “minor” handwashing issues among the staff.

“The Health Department is continuing to work closely with the facility on infection control issues,” they said in a statement.

Adenovirus are common viruses that can cause sore throats, pneumonia, pink eye and more, according to the Centers for Disease Control. They’re typically easy to treat and fairly mild, but the health risk is greater among immunocompromised children.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems,” the Health Department said. “The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe.”

Wanaque is a for-profit facility that cares for “medically fragile children” in their pediatrics center, beginning at the newborn stage up to 22 years old. They also have an adult nursing home and rehabilitation center.