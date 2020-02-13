44 New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed on Quarantined Cruise Ship

Forty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, Princess Cruises confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday.

The total number of cases on the ship, which has 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board, is now at 219, according to CNN and the Washington Post.

The cruise line and Japanese officials have not yet revealed the breakdown of passengers with the illness by nationality of the most recent cases on board the ship.

Last Wednesday, Princess Cruises confirmed to PEOPLE that 20 passengers had tested positive for the illness, including three Americans. The remaining people affected included seven people from Japan, three from Hong Kong, two from Australia, two from Canada, one from New Zealand, one from Taiwan and one from the Philippines.

Image zoom Carl Court/Getty

RELATED: 3 Americans Test Positive for Coronavirus Aboard Quarantined Cruise Ship

The cruise ship remains quarantined in the port of Yokohama.

Thus far, there have been 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., seven of which are in California. The other five cases have been found in Seattle; Phoenix; Madison, Wisconsin; Chicago and Boston.

However, the CDC emphasizes that Americans should not panic, saying that the risk of contracting coronavirus is still “low,” with the relatively few cases in the U.S.

Worldwide, there are now 43,141 confirmed cases of this new coronavirus, with the majority — 42,670 — occurring in mainland China. As of Feb. 11, 1,018 people have died from the respiratory illness. Most deaths occurred in people over 60 with preexisting conditions, and all but two were in mainland China.

Image zoom Miguel Candela / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty

RELATED: U.S. Coronavirus Patient Mistakenly Released from Hospital After Initial Test Comes Up Negative

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms typically include fever, cough, trouble breathing, headache and sore throat. For people who have severe cases, it can turn into pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death, according to the World Health Organization.

A significant number of people are recovering from this coronavirus, as well. Chinese officials said that 262 people left the hospital on Feb. 4. In the U.S., the man who had the first confirmed case of coronavirus also went home.