37-Year-Old Mom of 3 Diagnosed with 2 Types of Breast Cancer: 'This Cannot Be Real' (Exclusive)

Morgan Ryland thought she may have mastitis from breastfeeding her third child, Westin, and went to her primary care doctor for treatment. The doctor agreed that it was likely she had swollen breast tissue from feeding her son but ordered an ultrasound just in case.

"Thank God I did," Ryland tells PEOPLE, "Had I not had that ultrasound, I may still not know I have stage 4 breast cancer."

"The ultrasound led to a mammogram, which led to another ultrasound, which led to three biopsies. We waited and prayed. Then came the call. 'Morgan, I'm sorry. It's cancer,' " Ryland recalled on Instagram.

Doctors performed a PET scan to see if the cancer had spread to other parts of her body, and it showed small spots on both her liver and spine. "My worst fears had come true. It was Stage 4 cancer. No longer curable," she writes. Ryland says her main concern is for her three children she shares with wife Amber: Hudson, 7, Asher, 5, and Westin, 18 months.

"Getting a stage 4 diagnosis was so unbelievable to wrap my head around. I just kept thinking, 'I'm gonna wake up from this. This is not ... this cannot be real.' "

She says the kids know she isn't feeling well, but the Los Angeles couple hasn't used the word "cancer" with them yet. "We don't lie to them, but we give them a kid-friendly version of what's going on," she says.

Westin, Hudson and Asher Ryland. Morgan and Amber Ryland

"I've had some rough days and they, you know, they noticed as much as I hope they wouldn't notice — they noticed." she says. "I's a lot of little eyes staring at me, you know, 'Are you okay, mom, are you okay?' And 'Yes, baby, I'm okay.' "

Ryland has no family history of breast cancer and is younger than the age given in the latest recommendations that women get screened at 40 years old. But at 37, she has two types of cancer in her breast, one that is HR positive/HER2 negative, and the other HR negative/HER2 positive.

"I have multiple, multiple tumors in my breast," she says. "Typically it's like, you have one large tumor, and that's the cancerous tumor. And you either have like a lumpectomy or you have mastectomy, and they remove that tumor and they treat it. But I have many small tumors, and we're still not quite sure how many are in there."

She has started chemotherapy treatment and will have to take various medications for the rest of her life. She will also be having her ovaries removed. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

"It's stage 4, so it's always gonna be there. I'm always gonna be living with it. So it's treating it in the moment with what's working in the moment," she says.

Morgan, Asher and Hudson Ryland. Morgan and Amber Ryland

"I had so much confidence I wasn't going to get a female-related cancer," she says. "I had breastfed all my children, and it protects against breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, uterine cancer, all the female cancers."

"I was constantly, you know, checking my breasts and looking at my nipples and my skin and feeling around for any lumps and bumps, constantly for seven years. And so for this to happen is truly incredible to me. And if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone."

"I couldn't believe how many people with breast cancer don't get scans, PET scans, CAT scans, MRIs, like to make sure that it's not elsewhere in the body," Amber, her wife of 10 years, tells PEOPLE. "And we just were really grateful for how quickly our doctors moved."

Ryland says she will make it through thanks to her family. "But above all because of my precious boys. Hudson. Asher. Westin. I'm walking through the flames for them. I'm going to come out the other side. Because nothing is taking me from them, and I will fight for them with every ounce of strength that I have forever," she wrote.