36-Year-Old Brooklyn Principal Dies of Complications from Coronavirus: She 'Gave Her All'

A 36-year-old principal from New York has died from coronavirus, becoming one of more than 200 victims who have succumbed to the disease in the state so far.

On Monday, New York City’s Council of School Supervisors and Administrators confirmed the death of Brooklyn Democracy Academy Principal Dezann Romain, who died of complications from the virus also known as COVID-19. It is unclear if she had any underlying conditions.

“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain … due to complications from Coronavirus,” the council wrote in a statement posted to Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization focused on education.

Brooklyn Democracy Academy, located in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville, serves students who have fallen behind in traditional high school. Transfer Schools Superintendent Paul Rotondo described Romain as a “young, dedicated professional woman” who “gave her all for every teacher and staff member.”

Courtney Winkfield, one of Romain’s mentors, told the outlet that Romain dedicated herself to her students, no matter “how incredibly complex a problem was.”

New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza told the outlet that Romain’s death as been “painful for all of us.”

“We’re all experiencing a deep sense of confusion, uncertainty and sadness and it’s more important than ever to provide support to one another,” the chancellor said, in part.

“Our prayers are with her family and school community as we mourn alongside them,” he added. “Please keep Principal Romain in your thoughts and continue to do everything possible to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during this health crisis.”

According to WLNY, Romain is the first known New York City public school staff member to succumb to the disease.

New York residents have been greatly impacted by the spread of coronavirus, with the state experiencing more than 25,660 cases and 210 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, the New York Times reports. The number of cases in the state are currently doubling every three days, according to the outlet, and 4,000 ventilators are being shipped to the state this week to help victims.

On March 17, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the closure of all nonessential businesses. But people can still get groceries, medications and other essentials, and businesses that provide essential services can stay open. That includes restaurants offering take-out and liquor stores.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been at least 49,619 cases and 615 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to the Times.

