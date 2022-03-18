Paxlovid was shown to be highly effective and was offered emergency use authorization by the FDA in December

35 Companies to Produce Generic Version of COVID Pill that Helps Prevent Hospitalization and Death

Thirty-five manufacturers around the world have signed on to produce the generic version of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill Paxlovid.

The tablet has shown the capacity to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk adults with COVID-19 by 89%.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In November, the Food and Drug Administration granted Paxlovid emergency use authorization for use in patients age 12 or older who are at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.

Production of the generic version will help citizens in 95 low and middle income counties have access to a more affordable version of the Pfizer COVID-19 treatment pill, says Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed nonprofit.

"We have established a comprehensive strategy in partnership with worldwide governments, international global health leaders and global manufacturers to help ensure access to our oral COVID-19 treatment for patients in need around the world," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer per the news release.

Production of the generic pills will "play a critical role to help ensure that people everywhere, particularly those living in the poorest parts of the world, have equitable access to an oral treatment option against COVID-19."

RELATED VIDEO: 29-Year-Old Runner Shares Her Struggle with Long COVID: 'I'm a Different Person'

"Six companies will focus on producing the drug substance, nine companies will produce the drug product and the remainder will do both. The companies span 12 countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, Jordan, India, Israel, Mexico, Pakistan, Serbia, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam," added MPP.

A 36th company based in Ukraine was offered a license and not able to continue efforts due to Russia's ongoing invasion of the country that started late last month, MPP added.

Paxlovid Credit: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Each pack of Paxlovid contains 30 tablets taken over the course of five days. According to Yale Medicine, the pill is effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant.

Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist, Scott Roberts, believes the pill "shows clear benefit."