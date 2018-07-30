3-Year-Old Girl Develops Infection from Florida Beach: 'It Was Basically Burning Her Skin'

A Florida mom is warning others after her 3-year-old daughter developed a bacterial infection from playing in the sand at a Key Biscayne beach.

Anais Monteagudo celebrated her toddler Aaliyah’s third birthday at Crandon Beach on July 21. Towards the end of the day, the mom noticed Aaliyah’s skin was red and swollen.

Over the next few days, the infection developed into blisters and spread to Aaliyah’s lips, face and arms.

“It was basically burning her skin,” Monteagudo told NBC 6.

Monteagudo brought Aaliyah to the hospital on July 24, where doctors said they had seen several cases of skin infections coming from Key Biscayne.

“I was scared, because I didn’t know if this was going to affect her internally,” she said.

When Monteagudo got home, she learned that the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County had put out an advisory on July 18 warning people against swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria.

“This is insane! They charge $8 for parking per car. Where is that money going if it’s not making sure the beaches are clean?” she wrote on Facebook.

The Department of Health has since lifted the advisory.

At time of her Facebook message on July 26, Monteagudo was frustrated because she had not seen any warning signs.

“She’s now in pain and most likely getting scars all over her little hands and her chin because of this,” Monteagudo wrote.

She has since conceded that she should have checked to see if there were any health warnings before she went to the beach, and is now advising others to be more cautious.

“Always check the website, like they say,” she told NBC 6. “I was a little naïve.”