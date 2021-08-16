3 Unvaccinated Teachers in Florida County Die of COVID Within 24 Hours

The three elementary school teachers, who worked in Broward County, Florida, were under 50 years old

As schools in Florida's Broward County prepare to reopen, area educators are mourning the loss of three teachers who all died from COVID-19 within a 24-hour period.

The three teachers — all of whom were unvaccinated — came from two elementary schools in the county. Janice Write was a 48-year-old teacher from Pinewood Elementary, while Katina Jones, 49, and Yolonda Hudson-Williams, 49, were teachers at Dillard Elementary, NPR reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Broward County Schools will reopen on Wednesday, and Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said that it has been a difficult week since educators returned to the buildings.

"The whole excitement of going back was just running through our teachers when we went back to work on Wednesday," Fusco told NPR. "And then the sense of anxiety that our governor's interfering with the safety protocols and wanting to block the mask mandate because they know it's an extra layer of protection. And then the deaths that were reported."

The school district is trying to encourage the staff to get vaccinated with monetary incentives, Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood told CNN, "but there are a lot of people that have still not gotten the vaccination," she said. "And it is becoming a deadly thing for them not to be vaccinated."

RELATED VIDEO: Nurse Whose Husband Died of COVID Is on a Door-to-Door Vaccine Crusade: 'I Can Help Save Others'

The county has been in conflict with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has banned any mask mandates in the state and threatened not to pay superintendents and school board members who defy his guidance and require masks in schools.

Still, Broward County's school board voted 8 to 1 on Tuesday to require masks in all district schools for students, staff and visitors, with the option for parents to have their children "opt out" and go without a mask.

"The eight of us on our board are adamant that we cannot have people in schools without masks, because we are living backlash of people dying with COVID," Osgood said. "You can't take a risk with people's lives. We feel strongly that the lives of our students and staff are invaluable, and we're not willing to play Russian roulette with their lives or take a risk of losing people because we have people in schools without masks."

Florida is currently dealing with their largest COVID-19 outbreak of the entire pandemic, accounting for around a third of all the cases in the entire country. On Friday, the state reported nearly 50,000 cases, and hospitalizations have jumped by 61% in the last 14 days, according to The New York Times. Just 50% of residents in Florida are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.