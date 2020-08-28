28 Penn State Students Test Positive for Coronavirus in Just a Week

Twenty-seven positive cases were reported from Penn State's University Park campus and one case was reported from Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pa.

Penn State University has reported that 28 students across its campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the span of one week.

According to the data from the Penn State University's COVID-19 dashboard released on Friday, 14 students tested positive for COVID-19 after the school performed 4,474 asymptomatic tests between August 21 and 27. Meanwhile, 14 others tested positive for the novel coronavirus after 160 symptomatic tests within its student population.

Out of the new cases, 27 were reported from the institution's University Park campus in State College, Pa. One case was reported from Penn State Behrend in Erie, Pa.

The database listed that 1,392 students tests are still waiting for results.

There have been a total of 31 positive student cases since Aug. 7.

As for employees, the database listed that there have been zero positive results out of 125 tests performed.

Penn State said in a release on Friday that it identified 153 COVID-19 positive individuals during the school's pre-arrival testing process. Those individuals, according to the university, were put in isolation to help contain the virus.

"We must all remain extremely vigilant and continue to adhere vigorously to the safety protocols that have been put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus," Penn State President Eric J. Barron said in a statement.

"This includes wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance from one another, practicing good hygiene, and staying home when feeling ill," he continued. "With contact tracing and our efforts in quarantine and isolation, we believe we can limit the virus’ spread. I can’t emphasize enough that we must maintain our focus on our health guidelines."

Penn State isn't the only university whose students have tested positive for COVID-19 this fall. Last week, Notre Dame halted in-person classes for two weeks following a surge of COVID-19 cases just eight days after beginning its fall semester.

Similarly, an Oklahoma State University sorority is under quarantine after 23 members tested positive for the respiratory illness days before the start of the fall semester.