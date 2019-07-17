This Awesome 23andMe Amazon Prime Day Deal Is Truly Too Good to Pass Up

Image zoom

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event may be wrapping up soon, but you still have a few hours to snag this incredible deal on 23andMe’s best-selling DNA kit.

Learn more about your ancestry, health predispositions, and how your DNA affects your traits and overall wellness with 23andMe’s popular health and ancestry personal genetic service DNA kit, which is currently 50 percent off for Prime members. The now-$100 bundle comes with everything you need to get started right at home, but you’ll have to beat the clock if you want to get the kit and included genetic services at this rare discount.

While the member-exclusive sale wraps up tonight at midnight PT, anyone can gain access to the special deal before then by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll also score free shipping on tons of eligible products and access to even more Prime Day sales — like this equally incredible dog DNA test kit deal.

Each kit comes with everything you need to collect and send in a sample of your DNA, as well as access to detailed information about your genetic breakdown. Reports regarding health predispositions, carrier status, various traits, genetic ancestry, and overall wellness are all included. After you send in your sample, you’ll receive the results, which you can view online or in the app, in six to eight weeks.

23andMe is currently one of the most thorough DNA test kits on the market. Its various tests include ancestry information covering 1000+ geographic regions, carrier status in 40 areas, five wellness reports, and 10 health predispositions like late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and Type 2 Diabetes. You’ll also learn more about 30 various traits like your ideal wake-up time and whether your hair is susceptible to photobleaching (in other words, can it change color in the sun?).

Before you get started, you’ll want to be sure to read through 23andMe’s various privacy notices and test information before participating. Once you’ve ready to dive in and learn everything there is to know about your DNA, hop on over to Amazon to score this deal before the prices go back up.