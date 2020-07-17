New Blood Test Can Detect Coronavirus in 20 Minutes, Say Australian Researchers

The rapid test uses blood to determine whether a person is infected with COVID-19 — or if they have been in the past

Researchers have found a new way to test for the novel coronavirus — through blood samples that can determine infection in about 20 minutes.

In addition to providing rapid results, said researchers from Australia’s Monash University, the test can determine whether someone is currently infected with COVID-19 or if they have been infected in the past, according to a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors on Friday.

“Short-term applications include rapid case identification and contact tracing to limit viral spread, while population screening to determine the extent of viral infection across communities is a longer-term need,” the paper reads.

The test — a “simple, rapid, and easily scalable approach” — uses blood samples to look for the agglutination, or a clustering of red blood cells, caused by the coronavirus.

Currently, the primary way of testing for the respiratory illness is through swabbing the patient’s nostrils. Results from these tests may be ready in as little as 24 hours, but people typically hear back in three to five days.

Widespread coronavirus testing has been touted as a key way to beat the virus since the pandemic first took hold in the U.S., but a lack of resources has limited testing in many areas. Though tests are now more widely available, a manufacturing problem in the first batch of kits in March led to delayed production and a lack of available testing.

As of Friday, 46,551,605 tests were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 9 percent of those coming back as positive. Though the number of available tests has increased, it is still a relatively low number considering the U.S. population of 329 million people.

Additionally, many of those tests are administered to the same person — a COVID-19 patient who leaves the hospital will have been tested at least three times, and President Donald Trump, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, are tested daily.

Although the majority of states have already begun the process of reopening, health experts have repeatedly said that sufficient testing and contact tracing is needed before the U.S. can begin to reopen, or the country may enter a second wave of COVID-19 infections.