2-Month-Old in Michigan Dies From Coronavirus

The infant is the youngest reported coronavirus fatality in the state and the only child under age 1 to die from the illness

A 2-month-old baby in Michigan has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus, the state’s chief medical executive said during a Wednesday press conference.

CME Dr. Joneigh Khaldun shared the tragic news while discussing multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C), the illness that many children have experienced after contracting COVID-19. She said about 800 children across the United States have been diagnosed with the illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Studies show that while children are less likely to get severely ill from COVID-19, they still can," Khaldun said, according to The Detroit News. "And they can also pass it on to others including adults who are more likely to get sick or ill from COVID-19."

Image zoom Child and his father wearing masks amid coronavirus pandemic Getty

The 2-month-old is the youngest reported coronavirus fatality in Michigan and the only child under the age of 1 to die from the illness. Across the United States, a total of 20 children younger than 1 had died of the virus as of Sept. 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The illness Khaldun referenced, MIS-C, has been seen in children who have previously had coronavirus or been exposed to someone infected with the illness. It was formerly called pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

MIS-C presents similarly to Kawasaki disease, a rare but treatable condition that causes inflammation in blood vessels, and seems to affect the heart of those who may have been infected with COVID-19 but does not include the landmark symptoms: coughing and shortness of breath.

The symptoms of MIS-C include, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes and feeling extra tired.

In a May 14 health advisory, the CDC urged parents to contact their child’s doctor, nurse or clinic right away if they experience any of these symptoms and to take the child to the hospital immediately if they show emergent symptoms: trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face or severe abdominal pain.