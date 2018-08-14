2 Children Diagnosed with Rare Form of Swine Flu After Exposure to Sick Pig at Michigan Fair

Two children were diagnosed with a rare form of the swine flu after being exposed to a sick pig at a Michigan fair.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the kids were infected by a strain of Influenza A (H1N2)v at the Fowlerville Family Fair, and several of the pigs tested positive for the swine flu on July 27.

Both kids are recovering at home and did not need hospitalization, but the state is looking into other fairgoers who said they had flu-like symptoms.

“We are urging those who visited the swine barn at the Fowlerville Fair to monitor their health and follow up with their healthcare provider if they start feeling ill,” Dr. Eden Wells, the chief medical executive for Michigan’s health office, told The Detroit News. “It can take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear and some individuals can develop serious complications.”

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s What You Need to Know If You Get the Human Flu

These two cases of Influenza A (H1N2)v, along with two others in California, are the only reported cases of the illness in 2018. Since 2005, when the Centers for Disease Control first started keeping track of Influenza A (H1N2)v cases, there have just been 17, including the ones this year.

People who contract the swine flu have symptoms similar to the typical human influenza virus, according to the CDC. To prevent the swine flu, refrain from eating or drinking in areas where pigs inhabit, avoid contact with pigs and wash your hands with soap and water immediately after leaving.