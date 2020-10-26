18-Year-Old Freshman at University of Dayton Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Michael Lang is one of more than 1,400 students at the University of Dayton to contract COVID-19

A college freshman in Ohio has died after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Michael Lang, 18, died in La Grange, Illinois, "apparently due to complications from" COVID-19, the University of Dayton said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community," said the statement, which was reportedly sent to members of the university on Friday and obtained by NBC News. "The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing."

The University of Dayton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

It was not clear whether Lang had contracted COVID-19 on campus; the first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences had moved home to Illinois on September 13 for remote learning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The university said that Lang had spent a "lengthy" stay in the hospital before he died, according to the Sun-Times, but it was not clear how long. It was not clear if Lang had any underlying health conditions.

The University of Dayton has had 1,417 cases of COVID-19 since the school began tracking cases on August 10. As of October 25, there were 24 active cases among students, according to the school's tracker.

There have been more than 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with nearly 11,000 in Montgomery County, which includes Dayton.

According to his obituary, Lang is survived by his parents, Paul and Kathleen, and his brother Matthew.

"Mike was a student at the University of Dayton. During the summers, he loved caddying at LaGrange Country Club," his obituary says. "He enjoyed golf, fishing and all sports and was a good friend to all."

"Our kid is in a better place, and he’ll be looking down on us," Paul told TODAY. "But he’s 18. He was way too young."