13-Year-Old Girl Dies of 'Severe Allergic Reaction' After Accidentally Eating an Unsafe Dessert

In memory of Reese Langer, who was a cheerleader in Idaho, her family is raising money to give EpiPens to people in need

A 13-year-old girl in Idaho died of a "severe allergic reaction" after she accidentally ate a dessert at a cheerleading banquet that contained allergens, her family said.

Reese Langer, from Eagle, Idaho, was diagnosed with a nut allergy "at a young age" and was careful about what she consumed.

"She was great about knowing what foods she couldn't have and where those ingredients would likely be hiding," her family wrote on ReeseStrong.love, a website they set up after her death to spread awareness of allergies and raise money to give EpiPens to people in need.

But on May 16, "Reese ate a dessert that she thought was safe" at a cheerleading event and had a "severe allergic reaction." She died four days later.

Her family said that Langer, who was a "proud cheerleader" at Idaho Cheer and enjoyed camping, swimming, skiing and volunteering with her mom, will be remembered for "her sweet spirit, pure heart and infectious smile."

"She lived life with the utmost kindness and innate ability to make those around her feel loved and included," they wrote. "Reese was fun, bubbly and an amazing friend to all. You couldn't know Reese without loving her. Her happiness and care for others made her a bright light wherever she went. She could and would talk to anyone, and when you were in her company you wanted to stay."

The Langers hope to raise money in Reese's honor to purchase EpiPens for others with allergies, and they noted that it now costs $669.82 for a two-pack of the life-saving medication without insurance.

"ReeseStrong is here to help ease the financial burden of EpiPens, as well as to create a safe place with knowledge about food allergies," they said.

The family said that Langer "would want us all to know that life is short — live fully, be kind, love hard and always give with all of your heart."

"Reese made an impression on our hearts we will always cherish," they said. "Rest well sweet angel, we love you tremendously."