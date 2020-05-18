'Incredibly Sweet' Boy, 12, with Rare Nerve Disorder Becomes Illinois' Youngest Coronavirus Victim

Ernesto Guzman developed pneumonia after contracting the virus and died just after midnight on Thursday morning

A 12-year-old boy from Illinois has become the youngest known victim of coronavirus in the state as the deadly disease continues to spread across the country.

Ernesto Guzman developed pneumonia after contracting the virus and died just after midnight on Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The Chicago grade-schooler had suffered from a variety of ailments, such as asthma and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a group of degenerative nerve disorders that weakens the muscles.

Because of his physical difficulties, the outlet reported, Guzman often used a wheelchair or walker to help him make it to and from school.

“Ernesto was a cherished member of the Marquez community joining our family in Kindergarten through most of his sixth-grade year," Marquez Elementary, which he attended until recently, said in a statement posted to Facebook. "Although he and his family recently relocated, he was still one of our Marshals and kept in close touch with his Marquez friends and teachers. He was a special member of our school community.”

“Ernesto loved Fortnite, art projects, science experiments, jokes and riddles, spending time with friends, and is remembered for being an incredibly sweet and loving confidant to everyone he met," the statement continued. "We love Ernesto and will miss him with our whole heart."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with underlying medical conditions — including heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, liver disease and chronic kidney disease — are at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus.

Guzman officially died of pneumonia and a coronavirus infection, with his other ailments listed as contributing factors, according to WMAQ.

“You could tell they were a very close-knit family,” Rolando Perez, Guzman's neighbor, told the news station.

“He was struggling but there was also a lot of love in that family because there were different siblings that would come and pick him up or walk him back to bring him back in the house," Perez continued.

Guzman was one of 138 deaths reported in Illinois on Thursday, WMAQ reported. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Guzman's funeral expenses.

"While he may have been taken from us at such a young age, we will never forget the importance of unity and family he valued so much," the donation page's description reads.

According to a New York Times database, the United States has seen over 1.5 million cases and 89,812 deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.