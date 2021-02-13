109 Employees at Colorado Ski Resort Test Positive for COVID-19

Officials claim the transmission is mostly “from social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing”

At least 109 employees at Winter Park Resort in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19, the ski resort reported on Monday.

Grand County Public Health and Winter Park Resort released a joint statement addressing the outbreak and their cooperation with The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) moving forward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Through case investigations, it has been determined that these cases have not been traced back to transmission through interaction with visitors but, rather, from social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing," the organizations claim.

Image zoom Credit: John Greim/Getty Images

According to the release, Winter Park Resort implemented onsite testing for employees in December.

They are also working with an epidemiology/hygiene consult provided by CDPHE "to further investigate changes that could be made that could suppress COVID activity among employees."

The organizations have vowed to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak closely until two incubation periods (28 days) have passed with no new outbreaks.

"It is important to remember that it is every individual's personal and professional responsibility to make the right decisions and hold each other to the safest standards possible. Please continue to take preventative measures to protect yourself and others," the ski resort's Communications Manager Jen Miller said in the press release.

Miller also told CNN, "We did extensive planning and had to get approval from the state on our operations before we could open on December 3."

RELATED VIDEO: Couple Reunited After Longest Time Apart

Those measures include a mask mandate, dining limitations, reservations to cap the number of people at the resort, contactless lodging, increased staff and increased testing for their 1,700 active employees.