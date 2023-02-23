'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'

Tammy Slaton is getting an emotional sendoff as she prepares for her weight loss surgery.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old is off to get bariatric surgery after reaching her weight loss goal. As she leaves the rehab facility, Tammy is greeted by her family as they cheer her on for the big day.

"I am nervous for Tammy. Anything could happen during surgery," Amy Slaton says. "I couldn't picture a life without my sister."

In the clip, Tammy exits the facility and is shocked to see her loved ones gathered outside with celebratory posters and confetti. The family hung up a banner that read "Go Queen Tammy! You did the damn thing," and she admitted that the sweet gesture was going to make her cry.

"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me. I mean, b—s this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen," Tammy says with a laugh.

TLC

Before leaving, Tammy also got to meet her nephew Glenn for the first time since Amy welcomed her second child.

"Finally get to hold the little bear. That's what keeps me going," she says. "When I get home, I'm babysitting both Gage and Glenn. They're gonna be Aunt TT's boys."

Tammy explained that she wouldn't have been able to reach her weight loss goals if she didn't have the support from her family.

"I really do appreciate everybody coming. I needed them. I needed to know that they love me no matter what," she said before starting to cry. "I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now."

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, February 28 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.