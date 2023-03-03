'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Was 'Speechless' After Caleb Willingham's Proposal: 'Never Felt This Way'

Tammy Slaton was left speechless after getting engaged.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old reflects on the moment she got engaged to now-husband Caleb Willingham. The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio where Tammy has been focusing on her weight loss journey.

"So today I decided I'd set up a little something for Tammy," Caleb explains in a confessional. "I'm rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something's up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that's absolutely adorable to me about her."

In the clip, Caleb stands up outside of the rehab facility and pops the question as their friends watch and cheer for the couple.

"So it's just been a short time but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful amazing wonderful person I've ever known," he says. "Will you marry me?"

TLC

Tammy blushes and shakes her head yes. She then stands up and gives Caleb a hug and kiss before he puts the heart-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

"You did shake your head yes, but she was speechless," Caleb quipped.

"For once," Tammy said with a smile.

"We're engaged! I know it's only been three weeks but I've never felt this way about anybody," she added. "The last two relationships I was never this happy."

"We're gonna get married, we're gonna have a couple of kids, hopefully. Life's gonna be great," Caleb continued before Tammy said, "Life already is great. But it's basically about to be even better."

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 7 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.