'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Was 'Speechless' After Caleb Willingham's Proposal: 'Never Felt This Way'

“Life already is great. But it’s basically about to be even better, ”Tammy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 3, 2023 09:15 AM

Tammy Slaton was left speechless after getting engaged.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old reflects on the moment she got engaged to now-husband Caleb Willingham. The couple met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio where Tammy has been focusing on her weight loss journey.

"So today I decided I'd set up a little something for Tammy," Caleb explains in a confessional. "I'm rounding everyone up — our friends, even the staff — and at this point she knows something's up because why is she in the parking lot? She starts shaking a little bit and turning red and doing everything that's absolutely adorable to me about her."

In the clip, Caleb stands up outside of the rehab facility and pops the question as their friends watch and cheer for the couple.

"So it's just been a short time but I know without a doubt you are the most beautiful amazing wonderful person I've ever known," he says. "Will you marry me?"

Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
TLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tammy blushes and shakes her head yes. She then stands up and gives Caleb a hug and kiss before he puts the heart-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

"You did shake your head yes, but she was speechless," Caleb quipped.

"For once," Tammy said with a smile.

"We're engaged! I know it's only been three weeks but I've never felt this way about anybody," she added. "The last two relationships I was never this happy."

"We're gonna get married, we're gonna have a couple of kids, hopefully. Life's gonna be great," Caleb continued before Tammy said, "Life already is great. But it's basically about to be even better."

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 7 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.

Related Articles
Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional Family Sendoff for Weight Loss Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs
'1000-Lb. Best Friends' ' Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs.
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
Mark sitting outside during the daytime
'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Mark Rutland Rejects Doctor's Advice to Get Surgery Despite His Weight Being 'Torture'
Tammy Slaton
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'
Darcey Silva and stacey. Credit TLC
Darcey Silva Slams 'High Strung' Sister Stacey During Blowout Fight Over 'Twin Wedding' Fallout
Airris and Jasmine
'MAFS' ' Airris Is Set on Being a 'Sex Mentor' for New Wife Jasmine: 'I've Gotta Pull That Demon Side Out'
1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Welcomes Second Baby: 'Our Family Is Complete'
Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
'90 Day' 's Stacey Silva Says She 'Had Enough' of Her Sister Darcey's 'Bad Attitude' During Move to Miami
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Beams Over Son Gage Being a Big Brother After She Welcomed Baby Boy. https://www.instagram.com/amyslaton_halterman/
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Beams About Son Gage Being a Big Brother After Welcoming Newborn Baby