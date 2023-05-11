Lifestyle Health '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Walks On Her Own Following Weight Loss Surgery Tammy Slaton — who had weight loss surgery in the last season of 1000-Lb. Sisters — typically uses a wheelchair or walker By Vanessa Etienne Vanessa Etienne Twitter Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 11:22 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: TLC, MEGA Tammy Slaton is out and about following her drastic weight loss. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star was spotted out shopping in Indiana last week and walking on her own. Prior to her weight loss surgery, the 36-year-old had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility. Later on, Tammy did use her walker as she got in and out of her car. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. MEGA Earlier this month, the reality star enjoyed a girls night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion. It was the first time fans saw Tammy standing on her own following her weight loss, and many people showed support for her in the comments. "Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️" Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!" Tammy Slaton. TLC '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs. "When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop." Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"