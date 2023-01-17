'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'

Tammy Slaton is having a difficult time grappling with her recent health struggles.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the season premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old becomes emotional as she reflects on her weight gain on the day she entered rehab, and how it led to her being hospitalized.

"Two months ago I decided to go back to rehab. I weighed the most I've ever weighed," she said, before a clip shows her standing on a scale while her doctor reveals she's 717 lbs.

"I just don't feel good," she said, bursting into tears after learning her weight.

In the clip, Tammy recalled the moment she arrived at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. Returning was a difficult decision for her amid struggles with heavy drinking, vaping and depression.

Tammy Slaton. TLC

She described her health scare, which occurred shortly after her arrival.

"I was here maybe less than 30 minutes and my oxygen level dropped," she said. "I had to be taken to the hospital. They put me in a medically induced coma."

"I don't remember any of it… nothing." Tammy said of the day she was rushed to the hospital. "I completely blacked out. I woke up like a week later here in the hospital on life support."

She admitted during a confessional that she did hear the voices of her family members while in the coma and vaguely remembers them holding her hand.

"I woke up like a week later," Tammy said. "The first person I text is a group text to me, [sister] Amy and [brother] Chris. I sent them a picture like, 'It's me!'"

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, January 17 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.