Slaton returns to rehab in the show’s season finale, but one day after she arrives, she has to go to the hospital

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Survives After a Medically Induced Coma: 'Her Lungs Had Given Up'

Tammy Slaton is alive and on the road to improvement after a serious health scare landed her in the hospital.

On the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton, 35, had to be rushed in an ambulance to the hospital after she had "taken a turn for the worse," her brother, Chris explained.

Tammy had arrived just one day earlier at her weight loss rehab facility in Ohio, an emotional decision for her after struggling with heaving drinking, vaping and depression. After Chris and his wife Brittany dropped her off, they received a call that "she had quit breathing," he said.

"They're just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down," their sister Amanda said. "So at this point, you know, we're facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister."

"I'm just sitting here thinking, Oh my god. She's been in such a bad place for so long. She waited too long. And now that she has the courage to step out and get the help that she needs, now this," Amanda continued.

At the hospital, doctors put Tammy on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

"They didn't know if she was going to make it through the night. Or make it through the next hour," Chris said. "And we stayed four days or so up there. And then the last day we was there, she woke up. And she kept telling us she loved us and wanted to go home."

Once she was awake, doctors gave Tammy a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube — to ensure that they could give her emergency breathing support at any time. And after three weeks at the hospital, Tammy was able to go back to rehab.

"I'm happy, I'm relieved, I'm still sad. I'm just grateful," Amanda said. "I'm just like, good looking out up there, you know. Thanks. We prayed for a miracle and God gave us one."

"She's okay. She's still alive. She has her life," their other sister, Amy, said, while tearing up.

And Tammy is already doing well with her weight loss in rehab — Chris reported that she's down 115 lbs. after just 30 days there.

"I'm overjoyed that's she's ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks," he said.

Earlier in the episode, Tammy had decided she was "fed up with being sick all the time" from drinking and partying, and was ready to go back to rehab.