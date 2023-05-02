'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton

Tammy Slaton is back on her feet following her dramatic weight loss.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, recently enjoyed a girls night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion that show Tammy without a wheelchair or walker.

"Had a blast last night . totally embarrassed myself but it was fun," Amy, 35, captioned the post. "Now to go pick up my boys.. can't wait to see my new friends again we love y'all!!!"

In the comments, many fans praised the sister duo for how good they look.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

"Tammy and Amy both look amazing now 👏 keep it up ❤️," one commenter wrote while another added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

Last season also saw the moment Amy became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via cesarean section with ​​husband Michael Halterman (who has since filed for divorce from the reality star).

"My precious baby. I'm just so glad he's here," she said. "I see a little bit of me, and a little bit of Michael in him. He's just perfect. I can see his future whether he's a football player, or he could be president."

"My heart is full," Amy continued. "Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."