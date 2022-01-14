1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Spends Time 'Drinking, Vaping' with Friends: 'I'm Gonna Be Me'

The TLC star says her interest in partying didn't start until she was an adult, because she "was super shy" about her weight during her teenage years

Tammy Slaton is ready to relax and hang out with friends.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, has spent the last few days blowing off steam and "partying with my friends," Slaton says in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of the TLC show.

"We've just been drinking, vaping," she says, as she gets into a friend's car to head to the liquor store.

Slaton's interest in going out and partying is something new to her during her adult years, she explains.

"As a teenager I wasn't doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight, and I really didn't have too many friends. So, like, I just stayed in my little bubble," she says.

"But now I'm to the point where, I don't care. I'm gonna be me. Whether you like it, he likes it, she like it, we all don't like it. I don't care. I want to be me."

Tammy Slaton Tammy Slaton | Credit: TLC

"I understand that, health-wise, but I feel like when I come around, it's just to get all that stress off her and to have a good time," he says in an interview. "She doesn't have to worry about anything, we just have a good time together."

Over at a friend's house, Slaton has mixed drinks and enjoys some pizza.

"We don't eat healthy, because for me, if I eat something like pizza, or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol, and then the grease helps so we don't get too hung over," she says.

And Slaton says that she'll take hanging out at a friend's house over a bar.

"I'd rather be at home, partying, than go to a bar. I mean yeah, I want to go to a bar, like, just so I can say I have," she says, before adding that 'I'm a home person."

"I can look Gucci here at the house. Leave me be. Let me be great."