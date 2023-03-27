'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Shares More Photos of Her Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton — who qualified for weight loss surgery on a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters shared a series of photos on Instagram with a look her transformation

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

Published on March 27, 2023 01:59 PM
tammy slatton
Photo: tammy slatton/instagram

Tammy Slaton is giving her social media followers another look at her recent weight loss.

On Sunday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, shared a series of selfies on Instagram. Although she didn't caption the photos, the reality star received a number of comments praising the progress made on her weight loss journey.

"Looking better everyday! This is what determination looks like😀," one person wrote while another commented, "You look fantastic Tammy!! Keep up the great work 😀."

Another fan wrote, "It's amazing how much weight you've lost. Have followed you and the whole family on TV."

tammy slatton
tammy slatton/instagram

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at her transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

Slaton achieved her weight loss goal in a recent episode — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," Slaton said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

She added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

In another episode, Slaton was greeted and celebrated by her whole family as she left the Ohio rehab facility to undergo bariatric surgery with surgeon Dr. Eric Smith.

"They had a poster for me to read that everybody wrote a little something on there to celebrate me," she said during the episode. "I mean, b—s this is about me at the end of the day because I'm queen."

Her family's support moved her to tears, and she admitted that she "needed to know that they love me no matter what" ahead of the surgery.

"I needed to know that they're here for me. They love me. That's one of the biggest things to help push me through to get to where I am now."

