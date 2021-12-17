Slaton's sister Amy says she's relieved because she says Tammy's ex Phillip wanted "her to be a glutton"

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.

Slaton's sister Amy had been concerned about their relationship and how it would affect Tammy's weight loss journey before hearing the news.

"I'm trying to motivate Tammy, because I do have my worries about Phillip, the new boyfriend," Amy said in an interview. "He loves big women, but she needs to lose this weight."

Amy then meets up with Tammy to do a workout together, and asks about Phillip.

"We broke up," Tammy tells her. "I guess you could say I did it, cause I was tired of fighting with him and he said my insecurities were my problem. And, like, at the beginning of the relationship I told him, I was like, can you promise you'll help me through my insecurities. He said it got to be too much."

Tammy Slaton and boyfriend Phillip Tammy Slaton and her boyfriend Phillip | Credit: TLC

In an interview, Tammy says that she's sad about the split.

"I'm very quick to trust, and that's one of my downfalls," she says. "So in the long run, I do end up getting hurt real hard, real bad."

Amy suggests to her sister that the breakup could be a good thing.

"Him saying you're insecure and stuff, maybe that needs to be the motivation to be, like, getting your inner demons worked on," Amy says.

"I got an inner demon?" Tammy asks, confused.

"Yeah, your inner food addiction, and your insecurities," Amy says, adding that Tammy needs to lose weight before her next visit to her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith. "Now with your Dr. Smith appointment coming up you've got to show some real progress, so you need to do this like, every day. Even when I'm not around."

Amy says in a separate interview that she's hopeful her sister will focus on losing weight now that her relationship is over.

"Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, and I'm like, about damn time. Now you need to work on yourself. Tammy don't need somebody that wants her to be a glutton," Amy says. "I'm hoping with the whole breakup, it don't deter Tammy away from her weight loss, because she needs to lose this 25 lbs. The doctor gave her a goal."