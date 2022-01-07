Slaton fights with her family in the season finale because she's too afraid to try walking up the ramps to the house

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Refuses to Leave the Car on Family Trip: 'She Got Meaner'

A Slaton family trip doesn't go as planned after Tammy Slaton refuses to leave the car and walk up to the house on the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

The TLC star, 35, is staying the in the van after she and her extended family arrive at a rental home because she's "just afraid to come up the ramps," her family says in this exclusive clip.

While family members agree that Slaton is justified in her concerns that her weight might be too much for the house, they don't like her aggressive demeanor toward them.

"She's being difficult. We knew it was going to happen," Tammy's brother-in-law, Chris, says.

"She got meaner through the years," Tammy's sister Amy says. "And she don't talk to y'all like she talk to me."

The family then gathers together to go outside and try to convince Tammy to come inside, but she remains combative.

"Y'all need to leave me alone. I don't care what I f---ing do tonight. I don't give a f---. I really don't feel good and I didn't want to come," Tammy says, as they push her to come indoors. "It's not gonna change anything."

Tammy Slaton Tammy Slaton | Credit: TLC

Amy asks Tammy if she needs an ambulance because she's feeling sick, which Tammy shoots down.

"I'm tired of y'all hollering ambulance. It doesn't mean I need an ambulance. I will f---ing let you know when I need a god damn ambulance. I'm not going to the hospital," she says. "I want all of y'all to get out of my f---ing face. I don't want to go in."

"I'm not an animal. Y'all don't have to watch me. Bye," Tammy says, as she closes the van door.

Amy, frustrated, says she gives up in a separate interview.

"Tammy says she's going to sleep in the car all night. She's going to make that dumb decision when there's a whole frickin' house with many beds," Amy says. "She wants to sleep in the car? Let her."