"My door's always open to talking to people," Tammy Slaton says on Monday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Is 'Open' to Dating Following Breakup

Tammy Slaton says she is open to dating again following her split from ex-boyfriend Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers.

"I broke up with Phillip because I was tired of him getting mad over every little thing," The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, says in this exclusive clip for Monday's episode.

When asked by a producer if she is open to meeting someone new, or looking to take a break from dating overall, Tammy says, "My door's always open to talking to people."

"And if something works out, then it just works out," she adds, shrugging her shoulders.

While on a lunch outing with sister Misty, Tammy continues to speak about relationships and a potential future suitor.

"I don't talk to that many people as I used to. I am trying to be more careful," she explains to Misty. "But everyday, I get a comment like, 'Hey baby, you cute. [I] wanna take you out.' "

When Misty asks about the direct messages she is receiving, Tammy details that they are from both men and women.

"I came out, you know, last year as pansexual, so I'm looking for a partner," she says. "I'm not looking for something specific. I want to be with somebody that makes me happy."

But, despite Tammy's desire to find love, Misty can't help but wonder if Tammy feels as though being in a relationship is more important than her diet plans.

"Tammy has a bad habit of getting into relationships and not keeping her focus where it needs to be," Misty explains in a confessional.

"And I think that her priority should be more on her diet instead of the dating," she adds.

As Misty asks Tammy if dating is more important to her, the reality star shuts down her question. "I don't want to talk about that s---. Damn," she says.