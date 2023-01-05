'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'

Tammy Slaton has a brand new mindset following her near-death experience.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, is reflecting on how her recent health scare has impacted her weight loss journey. Slaton was previously hospitalized and put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing and her body was shutting down.

"My near-death experience has taught me not to take life for granted," Slaton tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I now live my life how I want to and not how others want me to."

The experience has also changed how she reacts toward other people. "It has also mellowed me out. I try harder to not get mad as easily and try to figure out a way around the situation," she adds.

"I'm grabbing the bull by the horns and taking control of my life again and not letting my body defeat me. I told y'all that this wasn't the end of me," Slaton says. "The new and improved Tammy is on the way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following her hospitalization, Slaton went back to a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio to focus on her health after struggling with heavy drinking, vaping and depression. She admits that she's a new woman and determined to make the necessary lifestyle changes.

Slaton's bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, previously said that if she's able to hit 500 lbs. she can go straight from rehab to getting weight loss surgery.

At the time, Smith expressed that Slaton was "putting herself in grave danger" with her eating habits, lack of exercise, and new interest in drinking.

He also noted that he wanted her to work on her depression, but doesn't believe this is the right way to do it.

"She says she's focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I'm all about that. But she's not made any strides to actually do it," Smith said. "So I'm a little concerned that she's actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that."