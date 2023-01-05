'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'

"I’m grabbing the bull by the horns and taking control of my life again," Tammy Slaton tells PEOPLE

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis

Sheila Baylis is an Editor for PEOPLE's Health vertical; she contributes to print features and directs the digital Health team on stories ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to body image and women's health. She has a Master's Degree in Gender Studies.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 01:15 PM
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton. Photo: TLC

Tammy Slaton has a brand new mindset following her near-death experience.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, is reflecting on how her recent health scare has impacted her weight loss journey. Slaton was previously hospitalized and put on a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma after family members said she stopped breathing and her body was shutting down.

"My near-death experience has taught me not to take life for granted," Slaton tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I now live my life how I want to and not how others want me to."

The experience has also changed how she reacts toward other people. "It has also mellowed me out. I try harder to not get mad as easily and try to figure out a way around the situation," she adds.

"I'm grabbing the bull by the horns and taking control of my life again and not letting my body defeat me. I told y'all that this wasn't the end of me," Slaton says. "The new and improved Tammy is on the way."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following her hospitalization, Slaton went back to a weight loss rehab facility in Ohio to focus on her health after struggling with heavy drinking, vaping and depression. She admits that she's a new woman and determined to make the necessary lifestyle changes.

Slaton's bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, previously said that if she's able to hit 500 lbs. she can go straight from rehab to getting weight loss surgery.

At the time, Smith expressed that Slaton was "putting herself in grave danger" with her eating habits, lack of exercise, and new interest in drinking.

He also noted that he wanted her to work on her depression, but doesn't believe this is the right way to do it.

"She says she's focusing on her mental health, which if that was true, I'm all about that. But she's not made any strides to actually do it," Smith said. "So I'm a little concerned that she's actually just using that as an excuse to buy her more time to not work on her activity level, making some changes in her diet, or anything further than that."

Related Articles
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
Beyond the Scale rollout
This Nurse Quit Her High-Stress Job to Address Her Emotional Eating: 'I Needed to Do Something Drastic'
Singer-songwriter Al B Sure! attends 'Loudmouth' Premiere during 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 18, 2022 in New York City. 'Loudmouth' premiere, 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2022
R&B Singer Al B. Sure! Gives First Interview After Waking from 2-Month Long Coma
Tammy 1000lb Sisters
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Has Already Lost 115 Lbs. in Rehab: 'Getting the Help She Needs'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Survives After a Medically Induced Coma: 'Her Lungs Had Given Up'
Tammy 1000lb Sisters
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Drinks 8 Bottles of Liquor a Week, 'Putting Herself in Grave Danger'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Spends Time 'Drinking, Vaping' with Friends: 'I'm Gonna Be Me'
Liah and Lauryn Chavez
Twin Sisters Lose More Than 200 Lbs. Together After 'Discouraging' Attempts: 'We Hold Each Other Accountable'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Refuses to Leave the Car on Family Trip: 'She Got Meaner'
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
How Kirstie Alley Broke Barriers with Honesty About Her Weight Loss: 'Turning Lemons into Lemonade'
11 Honore - Front Row - February 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
30 Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders — and Came Out Stronger
1000 Lb Sisters Amy
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Disappoints Her Doctor at a Weigh-In: She's 'Stalled Out'
Heba Salama
'The Biggest Loser' 's Heba Salama Says She's in a 'Healthier Space' Despite Weight Gain After the Show
1000 Lb Best Friends
'1000-Lb. Best Friends' ' Vannessa Cross Worries About Sharing Her 'Horrible Secrets' in Therapy