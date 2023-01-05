'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star tells PEOPLE exclusively

By Emily Strohm
Published on January 5, 2023 12:41 PM
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
Photo: Michael Moretti

Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham.

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend."

Slaton tied the knot with Willingham on Nov. 20 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she said at the time. "I'm married now!"

Slaton and Willingham, 39, first met when they were both living at rehab center. After falling in love, they decided to get married at the same location. The couple invited 30 friends and family members to celebrate their love during a small celebration.

Photos from the Ohio wedding show Tammy in a white gown and tiara, as she poses with her sister Amy, who's wearing an orange dress with purple hair. Another image features Tammy smiling next to Caleb, who wore a black outfit with brown suspenders on their wedding day this weekend.

Michael Moretti

In late October, Willingham proposed to his now-wife in a video shared with The Sun, which reported that the pair shared a lot of the same struggles and were a "huge support" for each other in rehab. Now, Caleb intends to move to Kentucky to spend more time with his wife, the publication reported.

While Slaton has been over the moon about her love life, her health is in trouble. In an exclusive teaser of season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton has her family worried after she "quit breathing" and was rushed to the hospital. "Her body shut down," her sister Amy Slaton says.

In the clip, Tammy was given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube — to ensure that they could give her emergency breathing support at any time. Despite the health scare, she boasts, "I'm still here, b—s!"

Tammy Slaton and boyfriend Phillip
Tammy Slaton and her boyfriend Phillip. TLC

As for her marriage, Slaton says she's never ben happier.

"I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed."

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

