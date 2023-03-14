'1,000-Lb Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Admits She Was 'Nervous' Before Wedding: 'The Kiss Sealed the Deal'

"I couldn’t have asked for a better wedding," the reality star tells PEOPLE

By
Published on March 14, 2023 11:54 AM
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
Photo: Michael Moretti

Tammy Slaton is opening up about her November wedding, which fans will be able to catch a glimpse of during a new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters!

The 1000-Lb Sisters star, 36, was "nervous" on her wedding day at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, when she tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham.

"I was so nervous sitting in the chair, getting my hair done and my make up done, seeing my family all dressed for my wedding," Slaton tells PEOPLE. "My brother pushing me down the aisle, seeing all my friends and family just looking their best. And then, seeing my husband and seeing how handsome he looked. It stopped my heart."

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
Michael Moretti

The ceremony took place at the rehab center where the pair met and eventually fell in love.

"And then the ceremony! Awesome! Everything! The vows my husband said," she continued. "I couldn't have asked for a better wedding. Then the kiss sealed the deal — that was my husband!"

Slaton first revealed details of her wedding with PEOPLE late last year, when she invited 30 friends and family members to the small celebration.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
Michael Moretti

Tammy and Willingham, 39, first got engaged in late October. The proposal was captured in a video shared with The Sun, which reported that the pair shared a lot of the same struggles and were a "huge support" for each other in rehab.

The reality star later opened up about her life as a newlywed to PEOPLE in January, when she shared that "there was so much love in the room" on her wedding day. "I literally married my best friend," she said.

Slaton added at the time that she's never been happier. "I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed."

Tammy's wedding will air in the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesday March, 21 at 9pm ET/PT on TLC.

Related Articles
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: 'I'm Married'
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Was 'Speechless' After Caleb Willingham's Proposal: 'Never Felt This Way'
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional Family Sendoff for Weight Loss Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
Vannessa Cross
'1000-Lb. Best Friends'' Vannessa Cross Got 'Fed Up' with Weight Before Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Changed Everything'
1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
Tammy Slaton
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on Recovering from Her Health Scare: 'I'm Not Letting My Body Defeat Me'
1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs
'1000-Lb. Best Friends' ' Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs.
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Who Is Mama June Shannon's Husband? All About Justin Stroud
Terry Bradshaw and wife Tammy Bradshaw attend the premiere of "Father Figures" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Terry Bradshaw's Wife? All About Tammy Bradshaw
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know