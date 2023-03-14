'1,000-Lb Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Admits She Was 'Nervous' Before Wedding: 'The Kiss Sealed the Deal'

Tammy Slaton is opening up about her November wedding, which fans will be able to catch a glimpse of during a new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters!

The 1000-Lb Sisters star, 36, was "nervous" on her wedding day at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, when she tied the knot with husband Caleb Willingham.

"I was so nervous sitting in the chair, getting my hair done and my make up done, seeing my family all dressed for my wedding," Slaton tells PEOPLE. "My brother pushing me down the aisle, seeing all my friends and family just looking their best. And then, seeing my husband and seeing how handsome he looked. It stopped my heart."

The ceremony took place at the rehab center where the pair met and eventually fell in love.

"And then the ceremony! Awesome! Everything! The vows my husband said," she continued. "I couldn't have asked for a better wedding. Then the kiss sealed the deal — that was my husband!"

Slaton first revealed details of her wedding with PEOPLE late last year, when she invited 30 friends and family members to the small celebration.

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," Tammy said at the time. "I'm married now!"

Tammy and Willingham, 39, first got engaged in late October. The proposal was captured in a video shared with The Sun, which reported that the pair shared a lot of the same struggles and were a "huge support" for each other in rehab.

The reality star later opened up about her life as a newlywed to PEOPLE in January, when she shared that "there was so much love in the room" on her wedding day. "I literally married my best friend," she said.

Slaton added at the time that she's never been happier. "I love waking up every morning and seeing his face. And seeing his face every night before going to bed."

Tammy's wedding will air in the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs on Tuesday March, 21 at 9pm ET/PT on TLC.