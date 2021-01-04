Amy Slaton was not supposed to get pregnant so soon after undergoing weight loss surgery

1000-Lb. Sisters ’ Tammy Slaton Was ‘Sad and Worried’ When She Heard About Amy's Pregnancy

Amy Slaton’s pregnancy was a joyful — yet worrisome — surprise for her and sister Tammy.

The two stars of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters knew that Amy, 33, was not supposed to get pregnant for at least two years after getting bariatric weight loss surgery, and certainly not four months later.

“When I first heard that Amy was pregnant I was feeling all sorts of things, I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her surgery,” Tammy, 34, tells PEOPLE.

Her shock and worry are heard in this exclusive clip from the season premiere, airing Monday, when they both learn the news. Amy, who had gone to the doctor for an x-ray, had to get a pregnancy test as a precaution before the scan. When the test comes back negative, she had him check another four times, confirming that she’s expecting.

“He comes back in and goes, ‘We can’t do the x-ray because you’re pregnant,’ ” Amy explains to her incredulous husband Michael in the clip. “I was like, ‘You’ve got the wrong person, dude.’ ”

Amy then calls up Tammy to share the news, telling her that she thought the doctor “was lying to me.”

“I wish he was lying to you,” Tammy responds.

“When Amy told me she was pregnant, I didn’t know really what to say, other than like, ‘Really? Are you freakin’ serious? You know you’re not supposed to be pregnant right now,’ ” Tammy explains in a separate interview.

And she tells Amy, “I mean, don’t get me wrong, I want y’all to have kids, but it’s too soon.”

“I know, it’s like, I’m scared as hell, because it was only four months ago that I had my surgery and now I’m pregnant,” Amy replies.

Reflecting on the day now, Tammy tells PEOPLE that she’s excited for her sister.

“I’m happy she got pregnant because it was the one thing she most wanted in life,” she says.