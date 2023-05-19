'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Jokes That She's a 'Diet Soda Ambassador' After Dramatic Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is still loving her diet sodas even after getting weight loss surgery.

On Thursday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star posted a couple photos of herself drinking a bottle of Diet Coke, joking on her Instagram Story about her love for the soda even after her dramatic weight loss.

"LOL I am a diet soda ambassador," the 36-year-old wrote.

In the comments section, fans expressed concern for Tammy and warned that too much soda could make her regain the weight she's lost.

"Remember diet sodas do not cancel out the sugar 💀💀💀please make better decisions," one person wrote while another follower added, "You're not suppose to drink soda after having bariatric surgery! That weight will pack on again smh 🤦🏻‍♀️."

Other followers didn't see the drink as harmful, telling critics in the comments, "Everyone can have a cheat day, leave her alone and let her live her life."

Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Last week, the reality star was spotted out shopping in Indiana and walking on her own. Prior to her weight loss surgery, she had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist with her mobility.

Prior to that outing, Tammy also enjoyed a girls night with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion. It was the first time fans saw her standing on her own following her weight loss, and many people showed support for her in the comments.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"

TLC, MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"