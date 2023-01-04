'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'

After a scary moment when she stopped breathing, Tammy Slaton is trying to turn her health around again in the upcoming season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

In PEOPLE's exclusive teaser, the 36-year-old has her family worried after she "quit breathing" and was rushed to the hospital. "Her body shut down," her sister Amy Slaton says in the clip.

In the clip, Tammy was given a tracheotomy — a surgical procedure that creates a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube — to ensure that they could give her emergency breathing support at any time. Despite the health scare, she boasts, "I'm still here, b—s!"

Tammy asks her doctor if she could get approved for her bariatric surgery, but he buckles down on his stance that she still has a significant amount of weight to lose first.

TLC

"I told you Tammy, you have real risks," her surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, warns before her brother Chris adds, "If she doesn't get the surgery, she's gonna die because of her weight."

While back in a rehab facility to help with her weight loss, Tammy's focus is on her new romance but her health continues to decline. In one moment, doctors shout that her "oxygen's dropping" before rushing to her bedside.

Tammy's family gets emotional, fearing that "she's gonna end up dead."

Meanwhile, this season will also track Amy's pregnancy with baby number two with husband Michael.

"The doctor has concerns about this baby because I'm still morbidly obese," Amy says before she ends up in the hospital after "things took a turn for the worst."

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.