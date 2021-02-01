The TLC star said she’s aware she’s gained weight and doesn’t “need people pointing it out to me”

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Getting ‘a Lot More Hate’ About Her Weight: ‘It’s Not Helping’

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy and Amy Slaton have gone through quite a few changes over the last year. They both worked on losing weight to qualify for bariatric surgery, but only Amy was able to meet the requirements, and has since lost more weight. Meanwhile, Tammy is struggling with her weight — and dealing with more negativity than ever.

The sisters talk about the uneven criticism in an exclusive clip from Monday's episode, after Amy, who is now pregnant, mentions that she doesn't "get as many hate comments as I did, about a year ago."

"Since I had the surgery and got pregnant, I'm getting a lot less hate, where Tammy's getting a lot more hate," Amy says in a separate interview. "I feel bad, but haters gonna hate."

Tammy points out to Amy that her "haters" don't get the full picture of what she's doing.

"I mean, it doesn't make it okay for people to [say], 'Oh, you're not doing what you're supposed to be doing.' 'Amy looks great.' 'You're not doing anything.' Bull crap. How do they freakin' know?"

Image zoom Tammy and Amy Slaton | Credit: TLC

And Tammy, who has dealt with depression and once attempted suicide, adds that it's hard to deal with the negative comments.

"I don't know if these people have intentions on trying to help by hating, but it's not helping," she says. "I'm an emotional eater. And I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm easy to upset. And things like that doesn't help me."

Image zoom Tammy Slaton

"They know, they see that I'm putting weight on. I know too. I don't need people pointing it out to me," she says to Amy. "Stop all the freakin' hating."

Amy says in an interview that they have a meet-and-greet with fans coming up, and she's concerned that it will hurt Tammy's mental health.

"In a few days, we're gonna have the meet-and-greet, and there's always a chance of haters showing up," Amy says. "So I'm worried it'll make her depressed, and she might overeat."