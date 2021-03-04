1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Is ‘Even More Depressed’ After She Hits 665 Lbs.

After going to the hospital due to complications from COVID-19, the TLC star learned that she had gained 21 lbs. since her last weigh-in

Tammy Slaton's goal is to lose weight and prove that she can handle weight loss surgery like her sister Amy. But after several more months of trying, she's instead gained weight, making her "even more depressed."

In the season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy does a virtual weigh-in with her doctor and her brother Chris, who is also trying to lose weight. She's hoping to be down in weight, but the scale shows that she now weighs 665 lbs., a 21-lb. gain since her last weigh-in.

Asked why she think she's gaining weight, Tammy admits to Dr. Eric Smith that she "just wasn't doing what I needed to do."

"I mean, sometimes I try to eat healthier, and then other days I'm like, 'What the heck's the point?' " she says in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode.

Smith then asks Tammy how she feels after making "those bad choices."

"Even more depressed," she says, crying. "Because I know I shouldn't sit there and eat it all, but I do, and I don't know how to stop."

Though that was upsetting for Tammy to admit, Smith sees it as a breakthrough.

"That's honest," he tells her. "Not so much that you're hungry, but [that] it's an addiction that you have of needing that food to fulfill, maybe when you're down or sad, or something's missing in your life. I think that's something that maybe we need to talk about and deal with."

Tammy also reveals in the episode that she was hospitalized and is now on supplemental oxygen after battling COVID-19, and Smith applauds her for not using the virus as an excuse for her weight gain.

"I'm really proud of you for the fact that you just admitted, 'I don't know how to stop,' because that's the first step in asking somebody to try to help you learn to stop," he says. "You could've blamed [that] you couldn't get out of bed, you could've blamed that you had COVID and you could've blamed that you were in the hospital, and you didn't. And believe it or not, that's a step forward from where you've been in the past. So you just made progress even though your weight went up."

Smith says Tammy's road to surgery is still long, but she's not entirely going backwards.

"Now, are we closer to surgery? No, we're not, and I think you know that," he tells her. "But are we closer to getting to the root of the problem so we can eventually get to surgery? I think in a small way we are."