'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Continues to Make Weight Loss Progress After Surgery

Tammy Slaton — who qualified for weight loss surgery in the last season of 1000-Lb. Sisters shared new photos of her transformation

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 12:29 PM
Tammy Slaton Weight Loss
Photo: Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy Slaton is back on social media showing off how much progress she's made after her weight loss surgery.

On Saturday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star shared a series of selfies on Instagram wearing a big white hat and red lipstick. Although she left the photo without a caption, she received a lot of praise in the comments from fans who've been following her health journey.

"Not only do you look healthier, you look happier. Great job Queen Tami, keep up the good work," one person wrote.

Another commented, "You look so amazing!! I have watched you and Amy from the beginning and I am so proud of you!!! Keep up the good work!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Tammy Slaton/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Tammy has been more active on social media following her dramatic weight loss.

Last week, the reality star enjoyed a girls night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion that show Tammy without a wheelchair or walker.

In the comments, many fans praised Tammy for how good she looked.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"

Related Articles
Amy and Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton
Tammy Slaton
Fans of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Praise Her 'Remarkable' Weight Loss Photos
tammy slatton
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Shares More Photos of Her Weight Loss
Tammy Slaton weight loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares Photos of Her Dramatic Weight Loss
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
All the Ups and Downs of '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy and Amy Slaton
1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Reaches Goal Weight for Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Achieves Goal Weight Required for Surgery: 'I Proved Everybody Wrong'
Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional Family Sendoff for Weight Loss Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
Tammy Slaton's Family Reacts to Her Surprise Engagement in '1000-Lb. Sisters' Teaser: 'Why Rush Into Anything?'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Calls Wedding Day to Caleb Willingham 'Magical'
Tammy Slaton Gets Engaged in New Episode of 1000-Lb Sisters
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Was 'Speechless' After Caleb Willingham's Proposal: 'Never Felt This Way'
Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton in Tears After Learning She's 717 Lbs.: 'The Most I've Ever Weighed'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Admits She Was 'Nervous' Before Wedding: 'The Kiss Sealed the Deal'
Amy Slaton, Michael Halterman
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Relationship — from High School Friends to Reality Stars
Amy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Shares First Photo After Split from Husband Michael Halterman
Tammy Stops Breathing in 1000-lb Sister Teaser
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Hospitalized After She 'Quit Breathing': 'She's Gonna End Up Dead'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Weds Caleb Willingham at Ohio Rehab Center: ‘I’m Married!’. Photo Credit - Michael Moretti.
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'