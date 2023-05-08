'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Continues to Make Weight Loss Progress After Surgery

Tammy Slaton is back on social media showing off how much progress she's made after her weight loss surgery.

On Saturday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters' star shared a series of selfies on Instagram wearing a big white hat and red lipstick. Although she left the photo without a caption, she received a lot of praise in the comments from fans who've been following her health journey.

"Not only do you look healthier, you look happier. Great job Queen Tami, keep up the good work," one person wrote.

Another commented, "You look so amazing!! I have watched you and Amy from the beginning and I am so proud of you!!! Keep up the good work!!"

Tammy has been more active on social media following her dramatic weight loss.

Last week, the reality star enjoyed a girls night out with her friends and sister Amy Slaton, who posted Instagram photos from the occasion that show Tammy without a wheelchair or walker.

In the comments, many fans praised Tammy for how good she looked.

"Seeing Tammy stand on her own is so heartwarming," one person wrote. "Proud of y'all's progress ❤️"

Another person added, "Way to go Tammy !! No oxygen and walking on her own!!"

In the latest season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, viewers have gotten an inside look at Tammy's transformation while at the weight loss rehab facility in Ohio. In one episode, Tammy achieved her weight loss goal — she needed to drop from 717 lbs. to 550 lbs. in order to qualify for weight loss surgery, and, much to her excitement, she made it down to 534 lbs.

"When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second," she said during the Feb. 7 episode. "I'm like 14 lbs. under my goal weight. From over 700, that's a huge drop."

Tammy added, "I'm feeling thrilled, proud, excited — just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!"