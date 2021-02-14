Slaton shared her sexuality with her boyfriend for the first time

1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘Love Is Love’

Tammy Slaton is opening up about her sexuality, coming out as pansexual.

Though she was nervous to share, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 34, recently told her boyfriend of two years, Jerry, for the first time.

Slaton, who was at a restaurant with Jerry, her sister Amy and Amy's husband Michael, initially hesitates when she goes to tell him in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode. But after Jerry reassures her that she "can tell me anything," Slaton says that she is pansexual.

"It means love is love," she tells him. "I would date anybody whether they're transgender, straight, gay."

Jerry is initially thrown and confused, and asks if that means she would date a transgender man.

"Yeah. Or girl. It's about how they make me feel, not how they look," she explains.

In a separate interview, Slaton says that she realized her true sexuality after a conversation with a friend.

"I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant," Slaton says. "It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, 'Well, I guess I am too," because I wouldn't mind being with someone who's transgender, or whatever."

After Slaton explains her feelings, Jerry tells her, "I still love you."

"I'm still trying to figure out what it means, but I'm okay with it. I love Tammy the way she is," he says in a separate interview.

Slaton says she's pleased with Jerry's reaction.

"I'm happy because he took it pretty well," she says. "Acceptance of people's sexuality is important to me."