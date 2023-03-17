'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Calls Wedding Day to Caleb Willingham 'Magical'

Tammy Slaton's wedding day was exactly as she imagined.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 36-year-old marries Caleb Willingham in an intimate ceremony. The couple tied the knot November 20 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where Tammy has been focusing on her weight loss journey.

In the clip, Tammy is beaming in a white gown and tiara. As she comes down the aisle, Caleb starts to cry.

"When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Tammy says. "It was magical."

"When I finally see her, my heart explodes," Caleb adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michael Moretti

The ceremony was officiated by their home care nurse and family friend Billy. When he asks if anyone objects to their marriage, Tammy starts to worry.

"I don't think anybody's gonna object, but you never know. My family can be surprising," she says. "But no one said anything, thank God."

Tammy and Caleb, 39, first met when they were both living at rehab center. After falling in love, they decided to get married at the same location. The couple invited 30 friends and family members to celebrate their love during a small celebration.

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Tammy told PEOPLE exclusively after the big day. "I literally married my best friend."

"You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she said at the time. "I'm married now!"

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, March 21 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.