1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Agrees to Hire a Home Nurse: 'I Wouldn't Say I'm Excited'

The TLC star recently decided to leave her food addiction rehab program early, despite not hitting her doctor’s weight loss goal

After urging from her sister Amy, Tammy Slaton has agreed to hire a home health nurse as she works to lose weight.

The two siblings star on 1000-Lb. Sisters, and while Amy successfully underwent weight loss surgery two years earlier, Tammy is still trying to lose enough weight to safely undergo the procedure. She had been in a food addiction rehab program and lost 60 lbs., but decided to leave early and is now trying to continue the process from home.

Their new home health nurse, Tisa, comes over for the first time in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode.

"I wouldn't say I'm excited to have a stranger in my house, going through all my things. But it might be nice to have someone to talk to and to kick it with," Tammy says.

Tammy and Tisa go through the fridge, searching for something to make for dinner as Amy watches, but Tammy grows frustrated with the options.

"Want a salad?" Tisa asks, with Tammy telling her, "No. Hell no."

"Once again, Amy went to the store and didn't get the right things to make a decent meal that I would know how to prepare," Tammy says.

Amy, who wanted the home health nurse so she has more time for her baby son, is irritated with her sister.

"Tammy and Tisa are having a discussion about the meal prep, but Tammy of course has to give her an attitude," Amy says. "The whole idea of getting a home health nurse is to make lives easier for Tammy and me, but if Tammy and Tisa can't get along, there ain't no way for this to work."

Tammy starts refusing to talk to Tisa, but Tisa eventually wears her down.

"Once she gets mad like that, and she don't have the things that she wants, you gotta kind of push her," Tisa says. "I don't want her to never say that, 'I can't.' That's not gonna go. She can do it."

And soon enough, they have a "healthy" meal ready to go for everyone.

"Throughout the day there was a little resistance on Tammy's part, but I think Tisa is the right fit," Amy says. "I'm hoping she can help Tammy stay on the right path to the diet and eventually get the surgery. And allow me to take care of my own family."