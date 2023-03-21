'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce

Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman are going their separate ways.

On March 13, Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from the 1000-Lb. Sisters star in Kentucky, according to court documents.

The former couple eloped back in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019, which was previously documented on the TLC show.

The divorce filing comes less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, which Slaton, announced exclusively with PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Slaton, 35, told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton gushed over her baby boy and how he looks like both her and Halterman.

"My heart is full," she said. "Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

Along with Glenn, Slaton is also mom to son Gage Deon Halterman, whom she and Halterman welcomed in November 2020.