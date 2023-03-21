'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce

The divorce filing comes less than a year after Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman welcomed their second child together

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 11:45 AM
Photo: Amy Slaton

Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman are going their separate ways.

On March 13, Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from the 1000-Lb. Sisters star in Kentucky, according to court documents.

The former couple eloped back in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019, which was previously documented on the TLC show.

The divorce filing comes less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, which Slaton, announced exclusively with PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Slaton, 35, told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

In a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton gushed over her baby boy and how he looks like both her and Halterman.

"My heart is full," she said. "Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

Along with Glenn, Slaton is also mom to son Gage Deon Halterman, whom she and Halterman welcomed in November 2020.

