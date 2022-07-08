1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Second Baby: 'Our Family Is Complete'

Amy Slaton welcomed her second son via c-section on July 5

Amy Slaton is a mom again!

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 34, announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she has welcomed her second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, with husband Michael. The reality star's baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Amy tells PEOPLE. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Along with Glenn, Amy is also mom to son Gage Deon Halterman, whom she and Michael welcomed in November 2020.

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters will get an inside look at Amy's pregnancy and motherhood journey as it's documented on the upcoming fourth season of the TLC show.

Amy's journey to motherhood was previously documented on the reality show throughout her pregnancy with her first "miracle" son.

On the show, she opened up about the emotions she felt meeting her son Gage for the first time.

"Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he's going off to college," she shared in a confessional.

"It's emotional," she added. "You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him."

In a previous episode, Amy talked about holding her first son Gage — which she wasn't immediately able to do following his arrival via cesarean section. "He's so small," she remarked.

"I wanna see how much hair you got," she added, as she pulled back his hat. "Oh my God, he's got so much hair, and it's curly-ish."

Amy went on to describe the moment as "surreal."

"Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal," she said in a confessional. "My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes."