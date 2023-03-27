'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Shares First Photo After Split from Husband Michael Halterman

Michael Halterman filed for divorce from Amy Slaton in March after four years of marriage

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 05:58 PM
Amy Slaton
Photo: Amy Slaton/instagram

Amy Slaton is all smiles in her first social media post after splitting from husband Michael Halterman.

On Sunday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself enjoying the weather and showing off her Gucci purse.

"Watching a beautiful sunset with some amazing friends," she captioned the post.

Many of Slaton's followers commented under the post mentioning that it was her first since reportedly separating from her husband.

"Single looks good on you queen," one person wrote while another commented, "Single and Gucci! You go MamaBear! Happiness looks so good on you."

Amy Slaton
Amy Slaton/instagram

On March 13, Halterman, 40, filed for divorce from the reality star in Kentucky, according to court documents.

The former couple eloped back in 2017 before having a wedding in 2019, which was previously documented on the TLC show.

The divorce filing comes less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, which Slaton, announced exclusively with PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Slaton, 35, told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

