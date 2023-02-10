'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'

“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Published on February 10, 2023

Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael.

"Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully, everything went great," Michael said.

"We just had the baby," he continued. "The baby's doing fine, healthy. She's doing fine, she's in recovery. I'm excited, he's here!"

In the clip, doctors bring Amy in from recovery and she's holding her baby and doing skin-to-skin contact for bonding. She says the surgery went great, explaining that she remembers hearing her son cry for the first time before joking about his first interaction with Michael.

"Then next thing I know, the doctor screamed out, 'He's peeing! He's peeing!' and tried to hand him to Micheal real quick so he'd pee on Michael," Amy said with a laugh. "It was just funny. He was like, 'You gotta quit having babies. Your babies always pee or fart on me.'"

Amy Slaton

Amy then gushed over her little one while in the hospital bed, boasting that he already has a lot of hair.

"My precious baby. I'm just so glad he's here," she said. "I see a little bit of me, and a little bit of Michael in him. He's just perfect. I can see his future whether he's a football player, or he could be president."

"My heart is full," she continued. "Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

Amy announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she and Michael welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, last year. The reality star's baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," she told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Along with Glenn, Amy is also mom to son Gage Deon Halterman, whom she and Michael welcomed in November 2020.

The new episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, February 14 on TLC at 9pm ET/PT.

