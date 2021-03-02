“Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal,” Amy Slaton said on the newest episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters

Watch Amy Slaton Hold Son Gage for the First Time on 1000-Lb. Sisters: ‘Love Him So Much’

Amy Slaton is opening up about the emotions she felt meeting her son for the first time.

On Monday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the new mom recalled the immediate love she felt for son Gage Deon Halterman, now 3 months, after his arrival.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he's going off to college," the new mom shared in a confessional.

"It's emotional," she added. "You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him."

Amy and her husband Michael welcomed Gage on Nov. 10. The newborn weighed 5 lbs., 6 oz and measured 17 and a half inches in length.

Image zoom Amy Slaton and son Gage | Credit: TLC

From her hospital bed, Amy got a chance to hold her newborn for the first time — which she wasn't immediately able to do following his arrival via cesarean section.

"He's so small," she remarked while cradling Gage in her arms.

"I wanna see how much hair you got," she added, as she pulled back his hat. "Oh my God, he's got so much hair, and it's curly-ish."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Amy went on to describe the moment as "surreal."

"Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal," she said in a confessional. "My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes."

"Yeah, I made this little ball of joy," she added with a laugh.

Image zoom Amy Slaton and family | Credit: TLC

During the episode, Amy also opened up about the emotions surrounding her son's arrival.

"Gage was still in the breech position, so in the end, I had to have a c-section," she said. "And then they took him away to the nursery to get some tests run because he had low blood sugar, 'cause it dropped."

Amy's pregnancy was a surprise for her sister Tammy, who told PEOPLE in January that she "was feeling all sorts of things" after learning the news.

"I was mad and sad and worried about her health and safety since it was so soon after her [weight-loss] surgery," she added, later saying that, upon reflection, "I'm happy she got pregnant because it was the one thing she most wanted in life."